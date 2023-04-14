Most of our ‘Easter People’ are returning home this weekend. The airport will be busy and a new term for the children begins. Many will return in the summer months and by then the exams and university decisions will be made. The cycle of family life is well represented here. So many celebrations are held in favourite restaurants. Weddings, Birthdays, Communions, Exam results, Christenings and much more happen around the large tables.

It is Angel Sunday on April 16, 2023 and parties will happen all over the island with the main one at Bellver Castle in Palma. This tradition started in 1407 when the people of Mallorca celebrated Angel Day. Angel was the patron saint of Palma, and the celebration was held at Bellver. Bread was given to the poor as a celebration of successful agriculture. This occasion was given the name Pancaritat. In 1652, Saint Sebastian took over the task as patron saint of Palma, but the Angel Sunday continues to be celebrated.

In 2023 the Pancaritat takes the form of parish gatherings and picnics. Rubiols, empanadas and all the easter treats are eaten and form the picnic If you don’t live near the City, don’t worry. Almost every village or town celebrates the Pancaritat day. Family and friends come together on the highest hill of the village around the local chapel and enjoy the delicious empanadas and robiols. In Soller this is taking place at the Sa Capelleta Chapel on Sunday afternoon, April 16.

After this, Easter starts to fade away and new energy is found for the next part of the Soller Calendar. We begin the Orange veneration next week as it is the only colour and taste in town. The 14 days of orange menus begin on April 21 and continue until May 7. Participating restaurants will be offering specially priced menus concentrating on the citric goodness of the Soller Valley. The weekend, full of fiesta and citric fun, is on April 29 & 30.

The Easter reviews on visitor volumes are underway. There is no doubt that daytime visitors arrived in their droves. Car parks were full and the buses and Soller Train brought in many more. The weather was kind, and everyone wanted to be out, enjoying everything. The phenomena of the contrast between day and evening was well noted. Bars and restaurants did not remain anywhere near as busy in the evenings. The hotels were almost full which should have resulted in a bigger evening spend for local establishments, but this did not happen. So many ‘post covid’ reasons for this which are well catalogued. The desire be at home in the evenings is one, the cost-of-living crisis making a difference to spending power, is another.

Those charting the course of the change say that the focus on daytime spending and early evening dancing and partying have to be evaluated. In Ibiza this is already happening with the old party crowd wanting party time to happen earlier in the day. The new, young party people will still take on the nights but there is a gap to be filled in the middle. So now we look at the possibilities already busy showing us the way.

Tardeo is a new concept of leisure time, where you meet up with your friends in the period after lunchtime and before dusk. It’s a trend that’s really common in some parts of Spain, which also allows couples with children to go out, even if it’s harder for them to find free time at night. Tardeo is particularly common on Saturdays but in some holiday resorts it’s the new look for 2023. The Tardeo concept in the Port of Soller is in its infancy but the trendsetters have already got their plans. Those hours which used to be used for the siesta are now having a revamp.

We watch all the developments with huge interest and know that the Soller Valley will continue to be innovative to look after all the visitors to this beautiful place.