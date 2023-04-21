I have recently noticed a lot of people on social media asking where the big heart in Calvia is. This is located at the begining of Palmanova, right by the port. The sculpture, which was made with recycled iron, is called Cor Calvianer and was donated in tribute to the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic by the Ou Verd artist collective.

The work was created by sculptor Carlos Terroba “Thierro” and is accompanied by a poem by the author Manuel Navarro “Navarro Durruty” called El corazón de Terroba. The poem appears in a separate piece on a plaque to one side of the sculpture.

This is a beautiful spot, with the beach in the background, perfect for a family holiday photo.

Another great place to visit for some great #instapicsoftheday is Valldemossa. It is famous for it’s Royal Charterhouse of Valldemossa, built at the beginning of the 14th century, when the mystic and philosopher Ramon Llull lived in this area of Mallorca.

Since the 19th century Valldemossa has been promoted internationally as a place of outstanding beauty, largely as a result of the affection of distinguished traveller and cultural writer, the Austrian Archduke Ludwig Salvator.

Valldemossa is a very attractive tourist destination, as it shows early Spanish culture. There are many shops and restaurants to indulge in Spanish culture.

Its stone-paved alleys and medieval buildings look like something out of another time, and its dreamy sunsets will make you feel like the most privileged people in the world.

Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have a coastal estate near Valldemossa, so if it’s good enough for them...

If you do drive up to Valldemossa and have some spare time for some more selfies take a trip up to the Torre del Verger. This is one of the oldest and most emblematic coastal watchtowers in Mallorca.

Watchtower and coastal warning tower, of circular structure, built in the sixteenth century (1579). It is located in a privileged spot in the Tramuntana mountain range.

This watchtower, also known as talaya des Verger, des Coll d’en Verger or Banyalbufar and currently as talaya de ses Ànimes or sa Torreta, was part of the network of watchtowers that ran along the entire coastline of the Tramuntana mountains. It has a circular floor plan, the remains of a machicolation and arrow slits. It was built in 1579 replacing an old hut that fulfilled the same functions, and was the only watchtower and reception and emission of signals of Banyalbufar.

You can take the ultimate photo up here for maximum LIKE impact on social media, plus experience some of the most stunning views on the island.

Moving on to another spectacular view on the island, the Es Pontàs natural arch. You can find this in the southeastern part of the island. The arch is located on the coastline between the Cala Santanyí and Cala Llombards in the municipality of Santanyí.

The arch measures approximately 13 meters high. One popular viewpoint with a view of Es Pontàs is Mirador Es Pontas.

Es Pontàs is the focus of the 2007 film King Lines, featuring American climber Chris Sharma’s first ascent of the hardest deep water solo climb in the world at that time. This is a fantastic spot for a photo session!

And finally, a classic spot: Palma Cathedral. The Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma (Cathedral of St. Mary of Palma), more commonly referred to as La Seu (a title also used by many other churches), is a Gothic Roman Catholic cathedral located in Palma.

Designed in the Catalan Gothic style but with Northern European influences, it was begun by King James I of Aragon in 1229 but only finished in 1601.

It sits within the old city of Palma atop the former citadel of the Roman city, between the Royal Palace of La Almudaina and the episcopal palace. It also overlooks the Parc de la Mar and the Mediterranean Sea.

Happy snapping!