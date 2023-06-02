Mallorca has been nominated in five categories at the World Travel Awards, for which the Consell has said that "the island continues to be a world reference in tourism".

In a statement, the Consell de Mallorca announced that the island will compete in these international awards in the categories of beach destination, island destination, sustainable tourism, cultural city (Palma) and new tourist complex.

The awards, which were presented last year at a gala event at the Mallorca Hilton Galatzó Hotel, will be handed out this year at an event in Batumi, Georgia.