The planetary vibes for today are relaxed, yet beneficial for productivity. With the help of Mercury in retrograde, it's another gold star day for taking care of tasks or responsibilities that have piled up. It's an opportunity to catch up on as much as we can before we officially check out for the holidays. Teamwork and connection are also emphasised for today, which can be great for following up with folks on pending matters or reaching out to people we've worked with in some capacity. Good news is to be expected!

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

An opportunity that you may have missed before could come back around.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be considering going back to school or brushing up on your studies. Sometimes retracing your steps can be the key to moving forward.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Negotiating a debt with your lender could bring you relief. This could also be an ideal time to go over your credit report to make sure it is accurate.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may find it beneficial to revisit a conversation with your partner, spouse or someone you're working one-on-one with regarding shared goals.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you have a backlog of work to do, today gives you the chance to put a dent in your to-do list.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may have a breakthrough with a creative idea or within your love life.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Thrifting or listing your preloved clothes or items for sale can be a great way to help your pockets -- and the environment.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Catching up on emails, phone calls and other administrative tasks can help you start the week on a strong note. Work now so you can play later.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Money may arrive today, or you could receive word regarding a financial matter that proves to be more promising than expected.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It can be useful to bounce your ideas off of others to get a better understanding of what you want to do.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Create a quiet space to work, study or meditate. It may give you more clarity and focus. Meanwhile, something you wished for may come true.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Catch up with old friends. It will brighten up your day.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You enjoy engaging in intellectual debates and conversation. You also have a knack for storytelling and witty banter. You appreciate people who are intelligent yet easy to talk to, just like yourself. Your passion for learning never stops. You usually have a long list of books, films, podcasts and articles that you can recommend to others. Sharing your interests and what you know is part of your love language. Though, you also appreciate when others share their knowledge, too. This year, lead with your heart, not just your head.