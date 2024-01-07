Hopefully, many of us don't have much planned for today because it's the kind of day that's meant for kicking back and relaxing. However, if there is work to be done, we can get the most accomplished early in the morning, especially with home-related tasks like cleaning and organising. By the afternoon, we'll have the freedom to do what we want versus being stuck with any boring commitments. Toward the late evening, exhaustion sets in, giving us a great excuse to turn in early.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're feeling moody or "blah," getting outdoors could help. If you'd rather stay in, watch a film or pick up a book for a healthy distraction.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Lean on your loved ones. There's no shame in needing or asking for support.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You should be able to find a good flow this morning when it comes to catching up on work or tasks. Avoid letting folks impinge on your time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might feel extra lazy today. What can you afford to put off or delegate to someone else?

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of letting other people's negative energy steal your joy.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Talking or being with people you love can be a good way to spend your time. Just take care not to overextend yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There's only so much time in a day. Be selective about how you choose to use yours.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Make the most of the present moment. Focus on the now.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Do what you need to do to take care of yourself and your emotional well-being.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It may be best to connect with others during the early part of the day. When the late afternoon arrives, you'll most likely want some time to yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your creativity is just one of the things that makes you shine. Be wary of dimming your light for others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Give yourself time to play, relax or clear your head. It will give you the fuel that you need to take care of your responsibilities later.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're freedom-loving and independent. You enjoy doing what you want when you want. However, you're also hardworking and responsible. You work hard so that you can play hard. You consider yourself a realist. When setbacks happen, you don't allow those experiences to shape your perspective; you still consider the bigger picture. You're supportive and encouraging of others, but there may be times when you can stand to be a bit kinder to yourself. It's a good thing that you're always open to learning. This year, make a habit out of seeking spaces and places that feed your soul.