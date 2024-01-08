Today is great for socializing. However, our judgement could be cloudy, so we may want to make sure that we have all the facts before making any major decisions. Distractions and a decrease in focus could be issues as well, making it difficult to stay on course with projects. If it's possible to hold off on important business until tomorrow afternoon, when thinking will be much sharper, we should wait until then. In the meantime, today's cosmic energy can be good for fostering creative inspiration and ideas.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Give yourself the opportunity to dream about the future, but don't make any big moves just yet.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of sharing private information. Sometimes there are things that are better kept to yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You could receive an offer or opportunity. Give yourself time to think about it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try not to worry about things that you can't control. Focus on what you can do here and now. You'll be more productive and happier as a result.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Romance could be fun, but it might be best to take things slow with someone new. Meanwhile, you can find success with a creative project or hobby.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid spending time around people who drain you. Perhaps you need to go off the radar for a little while.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't make too many commitments today. Keep your schedule as flexible or as light as possible, and it will give you more peace of mind.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There may be some confusion concerning money. Gather the facts before reaching a resolution.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your mind may be heavy or anxious today. Do something good for yourself and your well-being.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You're in need of rest and relaxation. Get as much downtime as you can today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're uncertain about what you want, talking to a friend may be able to help you find clarity.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be recognised or lauded for your creative ideas or compassionate leadership.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're spirited, adventurous and a lover of life. Even when things go wrong, you know how to find the positive in the situation. When you're around, there's never a frown in sight. You have a way of making folks feel very comfortable and welcome. Your generosity and kindness make up a big part of who you are. You inspire people to be the best version of themselves. You value authenticity and freedom, and because of that, you'll always remain true to yourself. This year, let go of anything you've outgrown so that you can embrace something new.