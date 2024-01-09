The day starts off a bit slow, giving us an opportunity to ease into the day. The early afternoon is best used for brainstorming sessions and creative work, helping others, and having heartfelt conversations. If we're not feeling all that motivated during the first half of the day, we shouldn't worry too much, given the lazy and hazy cosmic weather happening this morning. However, the evening hours will give us a chance to catch up as the cosmos boosts our focus and productivity. Night owls will especially benefit from the late-night timing.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Taking time out to dream or visualize what you want to accomplish can give you the fuel you need to make your vision real.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're feeling like you're not getting the full story or truth from someone, why not just come out and ask? Avoid making assumptions.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't let someone else's drama distract you from doing what you need to do for yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Avoid taking on more than necessary. If you're feeling overwhelmed, ask for help.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

When it comes to new love, be discerning with your heart. Meanwhile, you may not be very motivated today. If so, don't push yourself too hard. You'll eventually find your way.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You often do a lot for others. What's something that you can do for yourself today?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't be so quick to say yes to a new commitment or opportunity. Mull it over first and follow your gut.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be on the fence about something. Getting some solid advice from a trusted source can help.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be in a moody headspace today. Being choosy about how you spend your time and practicing self-care can aid you in finding peace.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're unable to make up your mind up, don't worry. Clarity arrives soon enough, especially if you're willing to take an unconventional route.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Embracing your individuality or independence is the key to your success for today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may discover a new perspective or an innovative solution to an ongoing problem by working with people who encourage you to try new things or leave your comfort zone.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an imaginative and innovative thinker. You're unafraid to take the road less traveled. You don't dwell too much on the past because you're always looking toward the future. You take time to reflect enough to learn from your mistakes. When you're passionate about what you do, you're devoted and disciplined in your approach. You don't shy away from responsibility or doing hard work. People recognise you as a reliable and upstanding person. You hold yourself accountable for your actions and decisions. This year sees you ready for a personal revolution.