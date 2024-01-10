Whatever work or responsibilities we have on the agenda for the day, the planets will be providing us with the steam we need to get things done. It's the perfect time to take care of business and financial matters, as well as administrative tasks and important decision-making. With Thursday's new moon on the way, we're encouraged to tie up loose ends and finish as many outstanding projects as possible. The early morning hours will be the most useful for progress and productivity. The evening bodes well for anything that can help us to feel calm and grounded.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

As you work toward your next accomplishment, don't forget to acknowledge how much you've already done.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You've got luck on your side today. Keep expectations high, and you might be happily surprised by the outcome.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may need to call on your courage or inner strength today. Whatever obstacle arises, you're powerful enough to overcome it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Connecting or spending time with a person who encourages you - a coach or mentor - will benefit you greatly. Sometimes you just need an extra push.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you have a backlog of work to finish, expect to make significant progress.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Expect creative inspiration to be in abundance today, which can be useful for fun or work.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may have home or family obligations to handle. A focused, no-nonsense approach will get you the results you want.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It's a great day for meetings, networking or other people-facing events. If you have ideas or information to share, folks will be very receptive to what you have to say.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

When you think about the term "self-nourishment," what does that look like for you for today?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Put yourself out there with confidence. Your moxie won't go unnoticed or unrewarded.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Giving back to others can be a balm for the soul.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today may present you with an opportunity to stand out among your peers. Embrace your gifts.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're dedicated, determined and driven. Once you set your mind to something, there's no giving up until you reach the finish line. You're calm and cool in the face of difficulty or drama. You're not the type to let your feathers get easily ruffled, but when you're passionate or fired up about something, you don't hide it. It's your bravery and unflappable attitude that sees you through the roughest of storms. It's your commitment to greatness that helps you achieve success. This year, you're on the upswing. Expect a personal victory.