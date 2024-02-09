As a new crewmember navigating the high seas of the superyacht world, mastering the art of cabin organization is a skill that goes beyond aesthetics—it's a cornerstone of a smooth and productive seafaring experience. A tidy and well-organized living space is not just about creating a pleasant environment; it's about maximizing efficiency and maintaining a positive mindset. Here are essential tips for new crew to master the art of cabin organization and create a harmonious onboard living space.

1. Declutter Your Space:

Start by decluttering your cabin. Assess your belongings and keep only the essentials. A good starting point here is to make sure you have a soft suitcase, like the snowboarding or surf brand holdalls so you can squash them down and not take up too much room. A clutter-free space not only looks more inviting but also makes it easier to find what you need quickly.

2. Utilize Storage Solutions:

Utilize under-bed storage, hanging organizers, and collapsible containers to keep your belongings neatly stowed away. Most yachts will keep your bags in a bilge so you can make the most of the (limited) storage you have available in your cabins. Don’t forget to split the space equally with your cabin mate, if you need more space in one area, let them have more in another.

3. Establish a Routine:

Develop a daily routine for cabin maintenance. Spend a few minutes each day tidying up and organizing your space. Consistency is key to preventing clutter from accumulating and ensures a welcoming cabin at all times. And this is a nice sign of respect for your cabin mate too, nothing worse than walking into a messy cabin when the mess isn’t even yours. Make sure you both take time to put things away after using them, and watch out for cables… so many people get caught up in charger cables!

4. Categorise Your Belongings:

Group similar items together to create a more organized system. Categorising your belongings—for instance, separating work gear from personal items—makes it easier to locate what you need in a hurry. And be ruthless. Chuck stuff out that you don’t use or need. Go one step further, categorise your things into “do I really wear/need this?” and if not… bin it and make room for something else!

5. Label Everything:

This is more for your work areas rather than your cabins, unless of course you’re in a cabin which also doubles up as a storage area for your department. It’s not unknown for a stewy to have an ironing board on the back of the cabin door but… let’s try to avoid that where we can. So get the chiefs or captain to invest in a label maker or use clear containers with visible contents. Labeling helps you and your fellow crew members quickly identify items and maintain a streamlined system.

6. Maximize Vertical Space:

Take advantage of vertical space by using wall-mounted hooks or shelves. This not only frees up floor space but also ensures that frequently used items are easily accessible. If you don’t have this in your cabin ask the captain and/or engineer if you can have a few hooks – great for hanging hair driers, straighteners, cables, shoe or jewellery organisers etc.

8. Regularly Deep Clean:

Most yachts will make you responsible for the cleanliness of your own space. Don’t neglect that. Dusting, vacuuming, and sanitizing surfaces contribute to a healthier and more enjoyable living environment for you and your cabin mate.

9. Prioritize Safety:

Ensure that safety equipment is easily accessible and not obstructed. A well-organized cabin is crucial during emergencies, allowing you to locate safety gear quickly and efficiently.

10. Personal Touches Matter:

While maintaining order is essential, don't forget to add personal touches to make your cabin feel like home. Consider adding small decorations or photographs to create a space that reflects your personality.

11. Communication with Cabinmates:

Discuss organisation preferences and create a system that works for everyone. Mutual respect for each other's space contributes to a harmonious living arrangement, as I mentioned above.

Mastering the art of cabin organization is a valuable skill. By incorporating these tips into your routine and making a conscious effort to maintain a tidy and well-organized cabin, you'll find that a clutter-free environment positively impacts your efficiency, mindset, and overall enjoyment of the seafaring adventure.