I am not exaggerating when I say that the few times I have been out to sea with fishermen are among the happiest moments of my life. The first time was in Minorca was with Angel, a fisherman from Fornells, a family friend and a great animator of evenings with his guitar. It was a September afternoon at the end of the 80s, I was thirteen or fourteen years old. Two hours of sailing combined with a couple of needlefish for bait turned into four good-sized amberjacks. A dream for any young man who loves fishing and the sea. Angel left us many years ago, but the memories live on for me and for thousands of citizens of the Balearic Islands, who have enjoyed similar experiences.
The importance of fishermen in Mallorca
Marilles Foundation works to make this archipelago a world reference in marine conservation
