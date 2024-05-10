Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member currently in Mallorca either seeking work or based here to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with American/German chef, Nathan Stern. After working in Mallorca over the summers of 2010 and 2014, he returned to base himself here full time in 2020. Nathan’s currently seeking his next long-term role as rotational sous/crew chef, and he’s available for freelance land and yacht positions in the meantime.

What attracted you to the island?

Work-Life balance, quality of life, proximity to nature.

What’s your background before yachting?

I completed a 4-year culinary degree in the USA, followed by a 1-year apprenticeship at the Dorchester Hotel in London. I also worked in restaurants and hotels.

When/how did you become a superyacht chef?

I got burned out from the restaurant chef lifestyle of split shifts, long hours, and poor pay. Figured I might as well get paid well and travel if I am going to work all those hours! I was living in Barcelona at the time and had a friend in yachting that planted the seed. So, I did my STCW in February 2010 and found my first job on a 23m motoryacht in Palma, in June, completing a successful and busy season doing private and charter trips.

How would you describe your style of cooking?

Having travelled and worked around the world extensively, I have learned a variety of cuisines. My own personal style is a mixture of modern American, Mediterranean, and classical European cuisines. I always emphasise the importance of fresh, high-quality ingredients. I like to combine these with classical technique and a modern flair.

What training did you do to enter the yacht industry?

STCW, Food Hygiene Level 3, Proficiency in Designated Security Duties, RYA Personal Watercraft, and then I completed my Ship’s Cook Certificate to allow me to work on larger yachts.

What’s the best thing about your job?

Positive feedback from guests, and travelling. I love going to markets! Whenever I’m travelling the first place I go is the market to get a feel of local cuisine, culture and customs. I love getting guest requests and feedback so I can tailor menus to their tastes and create special experiences.

You’re seeking crew/sous chef roles, do you prefer cooking for crew over guests?

I actually get more joy cooking for crew than guests. I find it more personal, plus I get to eat with them and share the experience! Guests are normally more difficult to please as it’s more labour intensive, impersonal and intricate work.

How do you keep your crew happy?

I ask all the crew if there are any particular dishes they would like to request. I also like to do cookies and muffins 2-3 times a week.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

The hours and the lack of privacy. Being freelance is also difficult sometimes not knowing when your next paycheck will be!

What’s your favourite thing to cook?

American BBQ. It’s in my blood! At home I do a lot of beef ribs, pork ribs, brisket, lamb shoulder, lamb necks, and chicken wings.

Have you worked on yachts which have a barbecue or smoker set up?

I unfortunately haven't had any boats that had a smoker. I usually do oven versions for crew, but isn’t quite as good without the smoke… I did work on one boat that had a Weber for beach BBQs and the guests always loved it!

What’s your least favourite thing to cook?

Desserts. Too much measuring!

What’s the most memorable guest request you’ve had?

Being asked to cook for 8 crew, 10 guests and 30 crew from the racing sailboat… It was too much. Also, on one yacht I was woken up at 3am to cook steak and mashed potatoes for some late-night revellers.

Who in the world would you love to cook for and why?

Asado with Leo Messi! I’m a big Barça supporter.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Still in Mallorca? Still cooking on yachts?

Hopefully on a full rotation contract, and when I’m not on yachts I’ll be spending my off months in Mallorca, Canary Islands or travelling the world.

Finally, what advice would you give to new chefs looking to join the industry?

Get all your certifications and keep trying until you get your foot in the door. The first job is always the hardest.