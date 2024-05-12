There's a cuddly and warmhearted energy in the air, making the day ripe for spending time with close friends and family. For those of us looking to tune out from all the distractions and cocoon ourselves away for the day, the current cosmic weather is just perfect for staying home and relaxing or escaping to a quiet retreat. This is also a great time to care for others and help people in need, as we're encouraged to do our part to make the world a kinder place.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Enjoy time with the people you love. Maybe you can surprise a loved one by taking them out to lunch or preparing them dinner.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Let someone know that you're thinking about them. Give them a call or drop them a line.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your prayers may be answered today. Expect something good.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Being with friends can be a great way to boost your mood. Doing something kind for the people in your community can also inspire some feel-good vibes.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may receive an unexpected show of appreciation from someone who cares a lot about you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Getting out in nature or traveling to one of your favorite spots can be rejuvenating for you. Take a friend with you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You lead best by example. That's how you can make the strongest impact on others.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Share warmth and positivity with others in any way that you can.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Honor those who came before you. If possible, reach out to a special elder in your life.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Quality time with the children in your life or a romantic afternoon with your partner will be a day well spent.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take time to decompress today. Our bodies need breaks, too.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be in the mood to take in the arts or enjoy local entertainment. Engage with curiosity and creativity.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're practical and discerning. You use your honesty and your powerful gift of perception to cut through the fluff and get to the heart of what needs to be said or done. Your persistence enables you to win. Though, because of your cool demeanor and resourcefulness, you have a way of making the hard work look easy. With others, you're firm yet supportive. You do your best to ensure that those you care about live up to their full potential, which is what makes you a great leader. This year, practice the art of receiving and allow folks to support and encourage you.