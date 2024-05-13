Last week I shared with you a brief and basic guide to writing your own yachting CV. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again (louder for those in the back):

Remember:

Your CV is a VITAL tool in the employment process.

It’s your FIRST CONTACT with a prospective employer.

You only get ONE CHANCE to make a good first impression!

Grab attention and make sure yours stands out from the crowd.

Use these tips and hints to make sure you get to interview stage.

Now we’ve covered the various different sections your CV should contain and how to approach each of them. If you missed it (firstly, shame on you, I’m hurt) drop me a line and I’ll send you a copy for quick reference. As promised, here are my thoughts and suggestions for your photo.

Your photo is the first look the captain (or recruiter or manager etc) gets of you. This is all part of the first impression; you could have an incredible CV but your photo could let you down. So what are we aiming for here? The photo needs to affect the readers’ subconscious first impression of you – so this is why you should look like you’re already part of their crew (or team) and ready to get cracking. No, I don’t mean you need to steal a crew t shirt – that’s creepy (and illegal), but make sure you’re dressed for work in your picture. So, for yacht crew: Long hair? Tie it back. Beard? Trim it and groom it. For most, a simple head and shoulders shot in crew uniform (a smart polo) is enough. But if you want to get creative, then an action shot is always welcome; for example, a steward on service, setting the table, shaking a cocktail, a chef in the galley working their magic, a deckhand driving a tender, or a jetski, or working aloft, a captain at the helm and so on, you get the idea. I’m a big fan of the action shot, but if you’re more comfortable with a headshot that’s fine.

Remember: SMILE. Look warm and welcoming. This is not a passport photo… or a mug shot. How would you greet the captain upon interviewing? With an enthusiastic smile and good eye contact. So, look at the camera and give an open and confident smile. For non yacht crew photos (maybe you’re going for land based or shore support roles), hair should be styled neat and tidy, wear something smart (as you would to a face to face interview) and again, smile like you mean it! Please, don’t pout though. Save that for your Instagram.

Now, some people ask about having professional photos. If you want to do this, that’s absolutely fine but for the size of a CV photo this is not necessary. Use a smartphone and make sure the person taking it is stood 1.5m away (or more, but never less – or you’ll distort your features and give yourself a very large nose…. Try it…you’ll see!). Then you can crop the image to fit your requirements. Most head shots I take start out as half or full body shots, then we crop to the right size/shape. And with the joy of modern technology, all this can be done on your phone.

Think about an interesting background – if you’re in a port town that’s an easy one, get some boats, blue skies and blue seas behind you and you’re there! If you’re on a boat, head outside and get some scenery or part of the vessel in. If you’re an engineer, why not take it in the engine room (after you’ve cleaned it)? Captain or CO? Bridge! Take lots, then pick your favourite that shows who you really are when you’re working.

If you’re not in a port town or on a boat, get creative with what you have – I’m a fan of the outdoors due to the light, so you could be in a garden, on a hike, up a mountain... If you’re thinking corporate, then standing in front of an attractive bookcase or sitting at a desk makes for a good scene.

And if you can’t decide – send them to me and I’ll help you choose. Overall, don’t forget to smile!