Under today's skies, we might feel a bit lazy, especially as we head into the late afternoon. As such, this isn't the most ideal day to try and tackle more demanding work or tasks because there's a strong chance that the motivation will be missing. However, since there will likely be responsibilities that we won't be able to put off, it will be beneficial to designate enough time to decompress and enjoy ourselves after the hard work is done.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

The need for instant gratification might be an issue today. Practicing a little patience might serve you better.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of being overly accommodating. Sometimes it's best to say "no."

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It could be easy to get distracted by what everyone else is doing today, but you need some quiet time to yourself. Solitude will benefit your productivity.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Appreciating other people's differences or uniqueness can open you up to new opportunities or possibilities.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid looking to others for the acceptance and validation that you should be giving to yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Set aside as much time as you can to rest. Chances are, you really need it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't worry too much about outcomes or the what-ifs. Stay grounded in the now and work with the resources you have.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Try not to get too consumed with work. Make time to connect with someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Before you say "yes" to that next opportunity or idea, consider if you have enough bandwidth for it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're unsure of what you want, give yourself enough room to think about it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Helping others can feel good. Give what you can afford.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It might be good for you to get out of the house and do something fun or intellectually engaging.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're patient, understanding and supportive of others. People know that you're someone they can count on. You stick to your word, and you rarely shy away from a challenge. You're the kind of person that others often admire because of your strength and integrity. You don't give up on your dreams or goals because you don't ever give up on yourself. This year is shaping up to be a transformative one for you. It's time for a positive change.