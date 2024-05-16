Although there isn't a lot happening astrologically in the sky today, we can still expect a busy day ahead. However, if there's much that we want to accomplish, the current cosmic weather should provide us with the go-getter attitude we need to get things done. The only caveat here is that we may need to guard against overcommitting our time and doing too much, especially since it could lead to burnout. Stress and irritability could also be an issue today; though, it shouldn't be anything that a little downtime, physical care and nourishment can't alleviate.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You should be able to put a dent in your to-do list today. You can also make strides with your wellness routine.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You need as much fun and relaxation as you can get.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be feeling socially drained. Perhaps you need to spend some time in your own space.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Aim to connect with people who can aid you in reaching your goals.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Perhaps it's time to invest in training, classes or travel to expand your knowledge and skills.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your determination and resilience will be rewarded.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Pick and choose your battles today. Be wary of spending too much time around people who suck up your energy.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be moved to help someone. An act of kindness can have a powerful impact.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your passion and creativity will enable you to stand out from the rest.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may have a hunch about something. Go with your gut.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If there's a problem that you've been dealing with, you'll soon get to the root of the issue. A solution is within reach.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Advocate for what you want. Your confidence and determination will speak volumes.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

When you set a goal, you aim high. Your ambition and perseverance are what get you the results that you want. While you don't always like to show others your vulnerable side, below your tough exterior is a tender, loving heart. You stick to your principles, and you never budge or bend on your decisions. If you make a promise, you're going to do everything you can to keep it. This year, you're called to challenge self-limiting beliefs or an old way of thinking that no longer works for you. Shift your perspective.