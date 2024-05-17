Not only is the day perfect for tackling items on our to-do list, but it's also great for connecting with others, taking care of our well-being and practically anything else that we want to do. There's plenty of calm and grounded energy supporting us today, which should make the day flow smoothly. Though, we may need to make sure that petty or minor disagreements don't become something bigger. For those of us who might be feeling rundown or overwhelmed, the current cosmic vibes encourage us to slow down and get the care and nourishment that we need.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may need to take a short hiatus from your social life, whether it's in-person or online. Some self-care is needed.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't be afraid of rejection. Be brave and let yourself shine.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sometimes it's best to pay attention and observe rather than offer an opinion.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't let your fears or insecurities block the possibility of new friendships or connections.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't make comparisons between yourself and others. Just continue to do your best.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Welcome opportunities to learn and grow.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Give yourself permission to say "no" when necessary. It will help you better align with what's meant for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A revealing conversation with a close friend or your partner may be cathartic.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can get a lot accomplished today, but be mindful of spreading yourself thin.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Keep your mind and your heart open. There are good things to come.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your words can have a powerful impact on others. While you don't need to sugarcoat the truth, you should be thoughtful in how you deliver it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Try to avoid ruminating on the past or things you can't control. Stay anchored in the now.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

When you've made your mind up about something, you follow through on your decisions, and you hold yourself to your word. You're a serious thinker, and you tell it like it is. Because you're so perceptive, you can understand people at their deepest level. It may often feel like you have a sixth sense. People may come to you seeking guidance or encouragement, and since you are so wise and kindhearted, you usually have lots of wisdom to impart. This year, travel and adventure are calling you.