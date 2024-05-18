We should aim to embrace the unexpected and engage with the spirit of spontaneity today. There's much fun, inspiration and opportunity to be had by stepping outside of our comfort zones and breaking away from our usual routines. The current astrological weather also encourages us to meet new people. By putting ourselves out there and opening ourselves up to novel experiences, we could end up developing valuable relationships with some interesting folks along the way.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

As you grow and change as a person, your values often change, too. Reassess what's important to you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try something new with your style or wardrobe. Switch it up!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Find yourself a quiet escape. It will rejuvenate you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might make an unexpected friend today. Be open to meeting new people.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your uniqueness or unconventional approach is what others will appreciate the most about you today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

An impromptu trip or outing could be just what you need, especially if you've been craving some adventure. Veer off the beaten path.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're single and looking for love, some spontaneity on your part could help you find it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might meet or connect with someone who inspires you on a creative or intellectual level. What a breath of fresh air!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may benefit from adding something new to your wellness routine. Think in terms of holistic or alternative healing methods.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Love may pleasantly surprise you. Magic is in the air! On another note, it's a great time to experiment creatively.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're looking for a new home, you could discover a surprisingly good deal. Meanwhile, quality time spent with loved ones will lift your spirits.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Consider finding new and interesting things to do in your neighborhood or city. Taking a class or a workshop could be enjoyable, too.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're innately creative, and you approach life in your own unique way. Making what's old new again might even be something that you're good at, thanks to your ability to hold space for both tradition and innovation. Others may look to you as a trendsetter or a visionary. Though, you're still grounded enough to turn your ideas into something concrete. You're loyal to the people you care about, and you don't take your commitments lightly. You have a way of making the world better just by being in it. This year, you've got some good fortune working on your behalf.