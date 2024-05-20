According to bee experts at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, at least one third of the world’s food production depends on bees. However, the world is on the brink of disaster, with beekeepers reporting catastrophic bee colony collapse, with a reported 40% reduction of Worldwide bee population! However, when I heard through a friend of mine, Katharine Tacon, that she and a passionate bee community have got together to help save the bees with amazing results, I clearly wanted to know more.

Katharine Tacon moved to Mallorca with her family two years ago, working as a very gifted holistic massage therapist with wonderful healing hands. She lives in the mountains above Esporles and offers a wide variety of massage treatments. Katharine is also passionate about bees and a relatively unknown stone called shungite, spending much of her spare time educating the wider community about the health benefits of shungite for both bees and humans.

So firstly lets start with how important bees are to our community and the world as a whole. If it weren’t for bees as the most widespread pollinator, fewer flowers would be pollinated and fewer crops would be grown. There would also be fewer flowers which support other insects, which then support birds, bats, mammals and everything else up the food chain. Bees are essentially the most important living beings on the planet!

Over recent years however, bee colonies have been rapidly declining, with some reports suggesting a 40% reduction of the Worldwide bee population. This cataclysm is due to multiple factors including pesticides, pollution, and habitat loss. But one of the worst issues, noted on a much greater scale in recent years, is bees straying from their colonies and getting lost.

Kimberley Steed.

Investigations into this strange anomaly is that this is being caused by the impact of electromagnetic radiation interfering with their navigation patterns. Bees use the earth’s electromagnetic field to navigate, but the increased levels of radiation is affecting this field, making them disoriented and unable to navigate back to their hives. They subsequently die, abandoning the queen and her brood, which can then lead to the total death and collapse of the colony. As a double whammy, when the bees’ vibration field or frequency is disharmonious, their meridian clocks are disturbed and immunity is compromised. Natural recovery and rejuvenation abilities are reduced, and overall wellness can decline, making the bees more susceptible to diseases and pests.

So what is Shungite and what has it got to do with bees?

Shungite is a rare black stone found in Shunga, a village in Karelia, Russia, where it gets its name. Consisting of up to 98% carbon, the stone has a unique composition, containing fullerenes, or 3-D spherical molecules made up of 60 carbon atoms. Shungite attenuates radiation, changing the harmful left spinning radiation into a non-harmful, bio-compatible right spin in harmony with the natural electromagnetic field all living beings.

There is plenty of science on the benefits of Shungite. In 1966, three professors were awarded The Nobel Prize for Chemistry for their ‘discovery of fullerenes’, the magical molecules that make up Shungite. Fullerenes are known as the most powerful ‘Universal Antioxidant Remedy of the 21st Century’. It is used for a wide variety of applications in health, agriculture, pharmaceutical and technology industries.

More specifically, studies on shungite have shown that it can purify water, neutralise toxins and can also deflect the negative impact of electro magnetic frequencies (EMFs) to include high voltage power lines, TV's, radios, microwaves, Wifi and 4 & 5 G. Although unsure exactly when shungite was first used to protect bees, it was when a beekeeper in in Washington State in 2003, Derek Condit, started having problems with the colony collapse disorder, that so many beekeepers had been reporting in recent years, he came upon shungite in his research. He decided to paint the outside of one of his hives with shungite paint, as well as putting shungite stones at the entrance to the hives. After a short period of time he noticed the honey output of that hive increased, his colony collapse problem went away, and his hive population actually increased.

As an holistic practitioner Katharine had been busy promoting the benefits of Shungite to the human body and our homes since arriving in Mallorca. It was upon meeting Kimberley Steed, from Star Seeds Space, that she then learnt about the plight of the honey bees and the benefits of shungite in halting the decline of the colonies.

Since 2019 Star Seeds Space started testing on three beehives, conducting numerous examinations comparing the power of Shungite-powdered bee hives to non-Shungite counterparts. The results were extraordinary, with the Shungite colony showcasing increased honey production, more queens, a larger and vibrant bee community. Even laboratory studies revealed exceptionally high-frequency honeys, demonstrating the high quality of honey.

Working together with Kim they are now on a mission to stop this collapse and help our bee colonies thrive and survive by protecting them with Shungite.

Katharine now has four shungite bee hives at her home. She added a tray with shungite chips and powder to the entrance of her bee hives. As the bees come and go, they touch the shungite and small amounts rub off onto their bodies. They only need a tiny amount to protect them from radiation enabling them to come and go from the hive without losing their way.

Working in collaboration with equally passionate bee lovers, the specialist shungite bee keepers Abeliflor, Starseedz Space, Gemstonian Crystals, Osa Major Retreat Centre, Ses Tanques and agrotourism Casa Wald, have now formed the Shungite Honey Bee Project, a non-profit initiative. From an initial three, they are on a mission to increase the number of beehives here in Mallorca, having expanded to 50 Shungite honey bee hives strategically placed across the island. They aim to increase awareness through Gemstonian crystal children's events and lunch gatherings, involving communities on other islands to host Shungite bee hives, aspiring to reach 100 bee hives annually.

They are now running ‘Shungite Bee Lunches’, inviting anyone who would like to own bees or already has bees to come and share a farm to table lunch. At this lunch Katharine gives a talk about shungite and the bees and how to ‘bee’ involved in this project. The next lunch will be at Katharine’s home on Friday 7 June from 12 noon to 3pm.

Katharine also loves sharing her knowledge on shungite and bees with children, raising awareness of the decline in our bee population and what we can do about it. If you would like to find out more please contact Katharine directly on katharine@angelofwellness.co.uk.

The bee crisis has become so important, that in order to encourage governments, organisations and concerned citizens to protect pollinators and their habitats, the UN has declared 20th May - World Bee Day.