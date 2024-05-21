There's a scattered energy in the atmosphere that may make it difficult to stay focused and keep up with everything on our to-do lists. If we want to stay on track, we might need to take extra care not to get too distracted by inconsequential issues or spend too much time ruminating on things we can't control. Since our judgement could also be cloudy today, it might be a good idea to put off major decisions until we feel calmer and have more clarity. Writing our feelings down or talking to a trusted person could help us find balance.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Indulge in something that fills you up with joy. It can help you to stay anchored in the present, rather than worrying about what's next.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid getting into petty arguments with people. Maybe it's best to lay low until the moody vibes pass.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try to talk about what you're feeling or consider journaling about it. It may ease your worries.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Sometimes it's OK to be a little selfish, particularly if it means that you're taking care of yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may have a lot that you're juggling today. Don't be too hard on yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's perfectly fine if you don't have an opinion to add or an answer to provide. There are times when saying nothing is the better option.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Try not to make decisions out of fear or panic. Give yourself some breathing room to arrive at the right choice.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It may be necessary to exercise your boundaries today. Be firm.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Try to leave room in your schedule to get all your work and assignments done. This way, you won't be rushing to complete tasks at the last minute.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Not every day is a day for being busy. Today calls on you to step back and reflect.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It might be worth getting a second opinion or some objective feedback before moving forward with a plan.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't spread yourself thin or overcommit your time today. Take it slow.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an interesting and engaging person. You can tell a good story and give great conversation. People often appreciate your witty observations and wonderful sense of humour. You're intelligent, and you often have brilliant ideas to share. You feel your best when you're learning, exploring and veering off the beaten path. Friendship is important to you, and there are many folks who adore you. However, there may only be a few who you trust with your heart. This year, living a happier, healthier life is the goal. Do what's necessary to take the best care of yourself.