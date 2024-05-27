The week begins on an upbeat note. We can expect plans to go smoothly today, especially if we're aiming to connect with people and enjoy ourselves. It's a great day to host or attend an event, as many people will be in a friendly kind of mood. Even if there's work to do, we can still yield a positive outcome. In addition to fun and socialising, the current cosmic weather also supports innovative ideas, teamwork and useful solutions - each of which could enable us to reach our goals.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

A day or a couple of hours spent laughing with friends might be just what your soul needs right now.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You call the shots today. You set the standard, and others will follow your lead.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Satiate your wanderlust by hopping on a train, taking a scenic drive or watching a foreign film.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Support arrives when you least expect it, reminding you that there is still a lot of good in the world.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Plan for some quality time with your partner. If you're hoping to meet someone new, you might find them at a social gathering or event.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might opt to catch up on work today. If so, you can make lots of progress. If you're hosting or running an event, expect a smooth execution.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Seek out joy, art and passion wherever you can. Expose yourself to something new.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might opt to stay home or lay low today. You could use some time to decompress. Being with family is also a great way to utilise your time.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If there's any cultural events happening in your neighbourhood, check them out and bring a friend. Meanwhile, it's a great day to chat with people.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Expect positive developments concerning work, your well-being or your money.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your charm and confidence are shining through. Be bold and put yourself out there. A risk taken will be rewarded.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're feeling moody, prioritise self-care instead of adding more to your plate.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a clever, inventive individual. If there's a roadblock in your way, you can quickly figure out a way around it. You're unafraid to take chances or make a bold decision. You don't just talk about what you're going to do; you follow your words with actions. You have a spirited personality and a sunny disposition. You're independent and carefree. You live your life on your terms. This year, expect to find yourself in the right place with the right folks, which may lead to some amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.