We might be drawn to anything that feels fresh, inventive or original. We're encouraged to open our minds to new ideas and perspectives. The timing is perfect for breaking away from routines, experimenting, and embracing spontaneity. Today is also ideal for socializing, gatherings, meetings and romance, as many of us may feel inspired to connect with folks near and far. Any issues that arise today can be best resolved through teamwork, communication and resourcefulness.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You never know who you might meet. You could end up connecting with someone who touches your life in a positive way, even if it's just for a few minutes.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A wise investment of your time or money could lead to a bigger payoff.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

When you look good, you feel good, and such confidence can help you achieve great things. Dress for success.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You'll find meditation, art, or a few moments of rest and solitude to be extra soothing and enjoyable today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Should you need support or a shoulder to lean on, all you need to do is ask. People will come through for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're seeking employment or want to advance professionally, the stars are on your side today. Make your move.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There are risks that are worth taking. If you're feeling inspired to take a chance on something new, go for it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There could be money to be made from a joint venture or by pooling your resources together with a trusted partner or friend.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's a favourable day for meetings, negotiations or collaborative efforts.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Taking care of your well-being gives you the fuel needed to take care of everything else.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Let your heart be your guide today, whether it's romance, fun or a creative passion that you're after.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Being with family or enjoying the cozy comfort of home might be what you need the most.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're friendly and charming. People love your energy and enjoy being around you. You keep people laughing with your witty observations and cheerful vibe. When you're not having fun, you're busy thinking up your next idea or starting the next trend. You enjoy getting people talking and learning about new things. You may even consider yourself a student of life. You're never bored because you're always in search of unique experiences. This year, you're on your way to bigger and better opportunities, as well as a more fulfilling way of life. Don't settle!