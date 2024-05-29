Embracing change is not always easy, but today encourages us to give it a try. As such, we should aim to be as flexible as possible and not put too much pressure on ourselves or others in terms of making plans or keeping them. If there's one thing that Gemini season teaches us, it's that it's perfectly OK to change our mind or change our course when needed. All that being said, though, stress and anxiety could be an issue today. Employing tools or techniques that help us anchor ourselves and find calm will be beneficial.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Are you being unnecessarily stubborn or inflexible? Consider being more cooperative or open-minded.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of trying to force the outcome or results that you want. Sometimes it's best to let a situation work out on its own.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't let the fear of uncertainty derail you today. What's the most positive thought that you can have about the future? Meditate on it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you want to make a difference in the world or your community, lead by example.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If an opportunity doesn't pan out, know there's more where that came from. Don't be discouraged.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't be so quick to take on another job or commitment. Make sure it's a good fit for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Oftentimes, dealing with an issue head-on is better than trying to avoid it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might need to distance yourself from people today and give yourself space to breathe. Take care of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Today might be unexpectedly stressful or chaotic. Find something enjoyable to do afterward.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Beware of self-doubt. Trust your gut. You know what to do.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid making assumptions or jumping to conclusions. Ask for clarification instead.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Take care not to overextend yourself today. Make yourself a priority.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

If there's a problem to be solved, you're going to figure it out. You're smart, discerning and resourceful. Your natural versatility gives you the ability to go with the flow and make the best of any situation. Your charismatic and carefree personality makes it easy for others to like you. You can find something in common with practically anyone you encounter. You have an appreciation for the complexity of life and what it means to be human, which makes you a relatable person. This year, you may find yourself ready to turn over a new leaf. The odds are in your favour.