The atmosphere is abuzz with enthusiasm and inspiration. It's the perfect day for anything that sparks the imagination and encourages a love for learning. If there's a problem to fix, the current cosmic weather should make it easy to find a solution. We can expect the lines of communication to be open, making conversation and connection a breeze. The power of serendipity will also be strong, which could lead to some magical opportunities and new friendships. Pooling our talent and skills with others can get us closer to our goals.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Follow the creative spark; you're on the cusp of something good. Too, an important conversation or meeting could lead to a promising opportunity.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your intuition is spot-on, so make sure to trust it. It could aid you in magnetizing money.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Wear something that makes you feel confident because you will definitely grab everyone's attention. Shine like the star you are!

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can make a very positive impact on others through your kindness and compassion.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You'll win people over with your honesty and integrity today. Having a great sense of humour won't hurt either.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may get the opportunity to share your knowledge, ideas or expertise with others. You are an inspiration.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Perhaps it's time to enroll in a course or a workshop since your mind is hungry for information. Meanwhile, travelling could be advantageous for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Heartfelt connection is just what you need. Reach out to someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A potential partnership or contract agreement could be very worthwhile for you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If there's an idea or a creative project that you're busy working on, expect success with it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your love life looks bright. Also, if you want more joy in your life, now's the time to go and find it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today could bring positive developments in relation to your home or family.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

For you, variety is the spice of life. You have a deep appreciation for new experiences and anything that's fresh, cutting-edge or unconventional. You may even consider yourself a nonconformist. You're too versatile and sophisticated to be put into a box. You're cerebral, imaginative and acutely perceptive. Wherever you go, you often command attention because of your natural charm. When you write or speak, you captivate people with your words. This year, take time to tune into what you're feeling. Pay attention to what your heart is saying.