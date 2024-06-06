Today's new moon is brimming with possibility and potential, especially in the realm of ideas, new beginnings and relationships. Since this phase of the lunar cycle is often auspicious for planting seeds in the areas of life that we want to expand and grow, it's an ideal time for setting goals and starting new projects. At the same time, today's moon encourages us to take our time in implementing our plans so we can make sure that what we're creating is being built on solid ground.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Open-mindedness and curiosity are the keys to your success now. Never stop learning.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

There may be extra money coming to you. On a separate note, this can be a great time to make a lifestyle change.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Keep believing in yourself. The hard work you've been putting in will soon yield results.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If your optimism is running low, it may be a sign that you need to spend a little more time caring for your spiritual well-being.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Whatever goal you're trying to reach, know that patience, perseverance and encouraging friends will help you get there.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Pay no attention to the haters or naysayers. Just get out there and do your best.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

New adventures and possibilities await. To take advantage of them, you may need to work on freeing up some of your time.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Opening your heart to a new person can be scary. However, you don't have to let fear become a hindrance.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can strengthen your relationships by doing what's necessary to take care of yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Sometimes, prioritising your well-being means learning how to say "no" to nonstop busyness.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You deserve love and good things in life. Don't settle or tell yourself anything different.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're in need of emotional healing, make the commitment to get the care or nourishment you need.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You may consider yourself both a realist and an idealist. You understand the complexity of being human, and you hold space equally for all the different sides of who you are. You're brainy and observant, and you're always eager to learn. You enjoy sharing what you know with others, even if it's just one of your offbeat jokes. You inspire others with your kindness and open-mindedness. You encourage people to defy convention and to live a more enchanted life. This year, you might find that your intuition is stronger than usual. Keep following it, and you'll be happy you did.