We can expect a challenging day ahead. Communication might be an issue, and as a result, it may be difficult to find common ground with others. There's also a gloomy vibe in the air that might put many of us in a melancholy mood. It's one of those days where a great deal of patience (and maybe a little humor) will be needed to keep things running smoothly. Too, we should avoid packing our schedules full. A slow and steady approach will help us get our goals accomplished and keep stress levels low.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid being too ambitious today and just stick with the basics. Doing something good for your body could help bust a bad mood.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't make comparisons between yourself and others. Just do what you do best.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Today could be stressful. Set aside time to relax and decompress.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're feeling discouraged or sad, connect with people who lift your spirits.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might need a time-out from friends or social media so you can focus on more important matters.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't allow others to discourage you or bring you down with their negativity. Believe in yourself and do what makes you happy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Plans may not be coming together the way you want them to right now, but it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Try not to go with a DIY approach today. Team up with others for the best results.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Exercising good boundaries with others can help you stay on track and avoid unnecessary distractions.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you keep running into obstacles, maybe it's a sign to take a step back and take a break.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your strength and determination will help you get through whatever challenges that arise today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might need to have a heart-to-heart with someone today. Talk about what you're feeling.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're independent, and you march to the beat of your own drum. You never try to follow or copy what others do. You are your own person. You're intelligent and good at problem-solving. Thinking outside the box is something you excel at. Chances are, you're the go-to person for advice because you're insightful and discerning. You're loyal to the people you call your friends; though, you're also kind to strangers. This year, family may play a bigger role in your life, whether you're building your own or you're in search of a community. Surround yourself with love.