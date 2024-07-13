The early bird catches the worm today, since the morning hours are the most productive. However, both our productivity and energy may begin to wane by the afternoon, as the pace slows down significantly. That said, we should aim to keep our schedule light and our commitments to a minimum. Today may not be the best time for mixing and mingling because there's a strong chance that our social batteries will be running low. Instead, we should take time to check in with ourselves and pay more attention to what our bodies and souls need.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Maybe it's better to stay home and enjoy your own company or be with a select few.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Outsourcing or delegating some of your responsibilities can allow you more free time.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Think in terms of quality and value when it comes to how you're spending your time and energy. Whatever you're doing, make sure it's worthwhile.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're feeling moody, take it as a cue to pay a little more attention to yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Try to run your errands and finish your chores in the morning so you can take it easy for the rest of the day.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Practice being more open-minded. Consider other approaches or points of view.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You're responsible for your own happiness. How will you best handle that responsibility today?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't hide yourself away from the world. Get out into the fresh air; mix and mingle. It just might lift your spirits.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're not in the mood to socialize today, don't force it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Flexibility and compromise will get you more results than an iron-fisted approach.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try to be realistic about how much you can accomplish today. Don't overdo it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Plan to do something fun or creative. Invest in your joy.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're creative and clever. You have great ideas and problem-solving abilities. When life gets you down, you don't stay down for too long. Your inner strength gives you the ability to bounce back from a loss or a disaster. You may consider yourself an old soul because of your appreciation for tradition, the deep bonds you cherish, and your powerful intuition. You're down-to-earth, patient and understanding. While it might feel like you're in a transition period right now, know that you're on your way to an amazing new chapter in your life. Take time this year to reflect and nurture the seeds that you want to grow.