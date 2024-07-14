The atmosphere may feel charged today, heightening our emotions and the potential for drama. If we hope to keep our stress levels down, we should avoid getting into power struggles with overly demanding or overbearing people. We should also be mindful of letting our own ego stir up trouble as well. Overall, the day will probably be better spent doing something low-key with the people we enjoy being around or going it alone, since the energy for today is largely draining and irritating.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't let people get under your skin. Protect your peace.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're overwhelmed with responsibilities, look to others for support.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Do what's best for your health and well-being. Everything else can wait.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be wary of self-doubt. Trust yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Lay low and take it easy. The comfort of home might be exactly what you need.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Encouraging open and clear communication in your interactions with others can help you avoid petty slights and hurt feelings.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't waste time comparing yourself to others. Find appreciation for who you are and what you have.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can't make everyone happy. However, you can do everything in your power to make yourself happy.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might be beneficial for you to stay off social media and unplug.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

There could be a delay in receiving or getting something you want. Try not to be too upset about it. Good things come to those who wait.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Maintaining your boundaries is the key to navigating relationships today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Find an escape. Hop on the train or bus, or go for a drive or a walk. Sit by the water or in a garden. The possibilities for today are endless.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

No matter what you do, you're going to do it from the heart. There's nothing superficial or tepid about you. You stick to your word, and you stand behind your actions. Running or hiding from your feelings isn't an option either. Authenticity is important to you. The folks you call family know firsthand how protective, loving and encouraging you are. You always have a hug or a kind word to offer. You take charge of any job you're doing or any situation you're in. You possess the courage and the will to beat any challenge. This year, you're encouraged to make more room for joy, creativity and passion.