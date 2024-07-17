There's an abundance of bright, positive energy to take advantage of today. For those of us in need of some creative inspiration or lighthearted fun, the sunny astrological weather shouldn't disappoint. Instead of being discontented with our life or the state of the world, today encourages us to do something about it. We should be able to find the passion, courage and ingenuity needed to achieve our goals. The timing is especially beneficial for partnering with others, whether it's for romance, community-building or career advancement.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Trying something new for the sake of fun and adventure is what you're called to do today. Get back in your element.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Deep and heartfelt bonding with the people closest to you is where you'll find the most comfort and joy.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect meetings and interviews to go well. A collaborative effort or venture should also be a success.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can make progress with a wellness goal. You can also achieve a positive outcome with a financial or work-related matter.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your light shines so bright that barely anyone will be able to dim it. Go out there and be great!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Take time to rest and relax. Refill your tank.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Make time to connect with your friends. You could use the pick-me-up.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may receive applause or recognition for what you do. Your talent and authenticity are what make you stand out from the rest.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You need a little joy and levity in your life. Do what makes your heart happy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Take it easy today. If there's work to do, allow others to join in and help.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may receive a powerful reminder of just how much you're loved and appreciated.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Stay focused on your target for the day, and you'll be able to hit it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

As someone with an empathetic soul, it's no surprise that you have a gift for helping others. While you might care for those around you through acts of service, you also inspire them to get in touch with their feelings and to live from the heart. You achieve success because you're a visionary who fearlessly pursues your dreams. You don't waste time ruminating over failures or missed opportunities because you know that everything happens for a reason. What's meant for you will always be yours. This year, it's time to clear out the clutter in your life and embrace the power of change.