If there are chores to do or serious business to handle, the first half of the day is excellent for productivity. We should be able to get a lot of tasks completed, especially if they're focused on the home, the environment or the arts. It's also a wonderful time for giving back and helping others, in addition to participating in activities that support our well-being. By the late afternoon, the vibe changes drastically, putting us in the mood for more fun and spontaneity. We're encouraged to try something new in the spirit of adventure and laughter.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

A work- or business-related matter should pan out on your behalf. Meanwhile, taking classes could help sharpen your skills.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's a great day to volunteer in your community or give to a cause that you care about. Let your values lead you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It might be a lazy start to the day, but you could probably use the rest. By the afternoon, you'll be raring to go.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Consider going on a romantic getaway with your partner or a relaxing weekend trip with a friend.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you have a backlog of work to do, now's the time to tackle it. Later, aim to meet up with friends for fun.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The romantic vibes are strong. Plan a date with your sweetheart. If you're single, you could meet someone at a gathering or party. Your confidence and wit are attractive.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Take time to nourish your body and spirit. A mini vacay or staycation could do the trick.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You never know who you might meet today, so engage with spontaneity and the power of serendipity.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Maybe it's time to delegate some of your chores or responsibilities so you don't burn yourself out.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Carve out some time for fun and laughs; when work begins to ramp up, you'll be glad you did.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Give yourself the opportunity to ease into the day. Toward the evening, you'll be craving some excitement.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

The earlier part of the day is perfect for connecting with friends or attending a social event, like a brunch, a sports game, or a matinee show. Save some "me time" for later.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You will bravely go toe-to-toe with someone if you're fighting for something you believe in. With friends and family, you're doting, devoted and tenderhearted. Anyone outside of your inner circle will often get the version of you that's harder to read. Though, you prefer it this way, as trust isn't something that you take lightly. Solving difficult problems is easy for you because of your sharp intellect. Success is always within your reach. This year, you might be inspired to take a sabbatical or spend as little time working as possible. Follow your heart because you need rest and rejuvenation.