The air is full of excitement and electricity. Today's full moon encourages us to liberate ourselves from an old way of life and welcome change. If there's something in our life that's become stale, like a job or our personal attitude, we can expect to receive the push that we need to release what's old and embrace something new. The current planetary vibes are also beneficial for building new relationships, while still celebrating the bonds that we already share. The spirit of community and friendship is in the air, as well as love and romance.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your integrity and consistency are what people will appreciate the most about you today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Maybe you need a quick getaway. A day trip or excursion might do the trick.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you've been faced with an obstacle recently, this might be the day you overcome it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You and your partner may benefit from a quiet and relaxing evening together. On another note, it may be time to exit a relationship that you've outgrown.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're dealing with an issue concerning your wellness or professional life, today gives you a chance to get a handle on it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Make sure to celebrate what you've already done or accomplished before jumping into the next goal or task.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Shake off the blues. Go out and have some fun!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

An honest or revealing conversation with someone could yield positive results.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Expect success with a money matter if you're willing to make changes where necessary.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Liberate yourself from self-imposed limitations. Be the hero of your own story.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't push yourself too hard. Go with the flow. Your heart will lead you to the right place.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be closer than you think in reaching a goal. Acknowledge the people who have helped you. Too, honor the power of community.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a sweet and soulful spirit. Your mere presence can soothe and comfort others. You don't sweat the small stuff because you believe in something bigger. You remain optimistic in the face of a challenge or problem. You encourage others to be hopeful and positive, too. Whenever you follow your intuition, you always achieve success. This year may mark a turning point in your career or social circle. Keep your standards high, and don't be afraid to put yourself out there!