There may be trouble afoot with overbearing or domineering people and those who might not have the best of intentions. Cliquish thinking and behavior could be an issue as well. We should aim to trust our gut and do what we can to avoid engaging with such folks, as they'll only end up draining our energy. The current cosmic weather encourages us to retreat, rest, and redirect our attention, if possible. We should try to keep our schedules light and flexible, so as not to overcommit our time.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Make your life much easier by teaming up with others instead of going solo.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Family can mean well, but they don't always know what's best for you. You know what's best for you, though.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try not to overthink things. Be confident in your decision-making.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be patient. What you want will be yours in due time.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Cooperation and collaboration are the keys to your success today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can't always be the one who fixes everyone else's problems. Focus on doing the work that's actually yours to do.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need some time away from the crowd, as well as the hustle and grind. If you can't take the day off, plan a vacation.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It may be necessary to exercise your boundaries today. Protect your peace of mind.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can't always be right all the time. That being said, pick and choose your battles wisely.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Taking a flexible approach might be better than taking an all-or-nothing approach.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There are times when you need to compromise, but today isn't one of those times. Stick to your guns.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Give yourself a break. Chances are, you're already doing way too much.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're hardworking, creative and persistent. Instead of sitting around waiting for the perfect opportunities to drop in your lap, you seek them out and make them happen. With your bold and daring approach to life, you're always ahead of the trends and the pack. However, patience and flexibility may be things that you need to work on a little more, especially since plans won't always go the way that you want. This year, don't fear change - lean into it.