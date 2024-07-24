There may be a lot of work to do, which could be daunting. But if we're willing to dig in our heels and tackle our to-do lists, we could make a lot of headway. Developing a plan of action by breaking bigger goals down into smaller tasks could help alleviate stress and increase productivity. Also, refusing to take on more than we can realistically handle can help us keep frustration and exhaustion to a minimum. On the plus side, if there's something serious or troubling that we need to sort out, the afternoon provides us with an excellent window of opportunity to resolve it.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Try not to take on too much. You need a break. Carve out some time in your schedule for relaxation.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need to be more realistic about how quickly you can reach a certain goal. Take your time; there's no rush.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Before you jump into a new project or goal, make sure that you're doing it for the right reasons.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be mindful of wishful thinking or overpromising on what you can actually deliver. Be honest with yourself and others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's good to help others, but be careful; the role of the rescuer is not yours. Be clear on your boundaries.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid looking to others for approval. It won't make you feel happy or appreciated.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Converting your workday or to-do list into small, actionable steps can help you accomplish a lot.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Go with the practical choice instead of an unnecessary risk or a poorly formed plan.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You need time to nourish yourself and tend to your private life. Everyone else can wait.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Instead of trying to accomplish a bunch of different tasks today, stick to maybe one or two.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be frugal with your cash. Hold onto your coins.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to practice saying "no" more often.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You are one powerful person. You're passionate and driven, and you don't allow much to stop you or get in your way. If you want something badly enough, you're going to find the quickest route to get it. You take a lot of pride in yourself, but you may need to be mindful of depending on others for praise and validation. When you stay true to your heart and your values, you will always succeed. This year, if you really want to feel empowered, learn to harness your intuition.