It's a slow start to the day, but by the late morning, the pace picks up, giving us a chance to get up to speed. With whatever issues that need to be handled, the current astrological weather lends us the momentum to accomplish our goals. If there's a problem to solve, we should be able to quickly find a solution. There's an abundance of friendly, upbeat energy to take advantage of, too, whether we're seeking to connect with others or just wanting to have a good time.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Get quiet, meditate and set your intentions for the day. Your schedule and social life are about to get very busy.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might not be in the mood to socialise with others. Too, plans could fall through with friends. It's all good, though; you need a time-out anyway.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be anxious about your performance or track record. Your popularity will show that you're doing much better than you might think.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect to feel a burst of inspiration, which could aid you professionally. The positive energy you feel can also help you guide and inspire others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Try not to spend too much time dwelling on things that you're unable to change. Instead, seek out people, places and spiritual guidance that fuels your optimism.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It may be necessary to come up with a better strategy for dealing with difficult, draining or unreliable people.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't feel guilty about taking time out for self-care. On another note, if you're feeling overwhelmed, be more open to receiving or asking for help.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't feel pressured to rush into your day. Try to ease into it. This way, you'll feel better prepared to tackle your to-do list.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might feel a bit moody in the morning. However, the vibe will soon improve. Focus on creativity, playfulness, and anything else that sets your heart ablaze.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Being kind with your words can have a positive impact, even if it's just self-talk. Spending time with someone you love can also have the same effect.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Think over financial decisions carefully. Do your research so that you can make an informed choice.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't neglect the things that you need to try and make someone else happy. Take care of yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You live from the heart rather than your head, which makes you a generous, loving and romantic person. You're passionate about life, and you never settle for anything less than the best. You're charismatic, playful, and a joy to have around. You have an adventurous spirit and a self-confident vibe that others envy or want to emulate. You're the real deal, though. You never phone it in. Being your authentic self is important to you. This year, travel and learning could play a big role in your growth and success.