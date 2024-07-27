The day may start off with lots of energy, but by mid-afternoon, the vibe becomes much lazier. Though, for anyone who's interested in having a relaxing Saturday, the slower pace will be welcome. Potential trouble might arise toward the latter part of the day, since it could be easy to get pulled into petty drama. If we hope to avoid unnecessary stress, we may need to be mindful of making small issues into bigger ones. We should also pay attention to how we respond to uncooperative behavior. Effective communication, objective thinking and firm boundaries can aid us in keeping the peace.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might be better to focus on your chores or responsibilities now to keep tasks from piling up on your to-do list later.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your resourcefulness will get you over any hurdles today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might want to avoid engaging with hot takes on social media or sharing your own. Enjoy a peaceful Saturday instead.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try to be more open-minded. You might find that you have more in common with someone than you first realised.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may not be able to control what others do, but you can lead by example.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You need a break today. Get outdoors. Go on an outing. Read a book or watch a movie that transports you to another place.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Enjoying some one-on-one time with a person you love will probably be much better than being in a crowd of people.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You don't have to do everything on your own. Ask for help. There are folks who will have your back.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You don't always have to be right. Sometimes it's OK to admit when you don't have the answers. People will appreciate your willingness to learn.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If there's something you want, don't assume that it will be difficult to get or that the answer will be "no." Think positively.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Prioritize your emotional well-being. Take good care of yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to advocate for yourself today, especially if you're feeling overworked or overwhelmed. Folks will be willing to assist or work with you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a warm and generous nature. You're full of enthusiasm and confidence. You're unafraid to go after what you want, and you're not afraid of failure either. If a plan doesn't work out, you'll dust yourself off and try again. However, you're also learning how to be more thoughtful in your decision-making. You're encouraged to make choices based on your values rather than the need for instant gratification. This year, the power of patience and discernment will help you achieve success.