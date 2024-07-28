We can expect an easy and relaxed vibe for the day that is perfect for lounging around or enjoying some summer fun and entertainment with friends and family. However, for those of us who must work or want to be productive, the current cosmic weather will be beneficial for this, too. It's one of those Sundays that's great for doing household tasks, like gardening, grocery shopping, or getting prepared for the week ahead.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take a practical approach when it comes to dealing with your finances or anything business-related.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need to temporarily pause your social life so that you can take care of yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Working solo today will enable you to get a lot done. Roll up your sleeves and get busy!

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's a good time to review your goals for the week or month and make adjustments as needed.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

When it comes to decision-making, leading with integrity will bring you the outcome that you want.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Hold firm to your boundaries today. You will be glad you did.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Taking care of tasks that you've been putting off could end up taking a weight off of your shoulders.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Aim to spend quality time with your partner or a dear friend.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Set aside a few hours to nourish your mind and body.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You can make lots of progress with a creative idea or project.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you need to handle a home- or family-related issue, expect a positive outcome.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It may be necessary to have a serious conversation with someone. An honest, straightforward approach will get you the best results.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You take great pride in yourself, and you always strive to bring your best self to everything that you do. You're brave, self-assured and persistent. You rarely do anything half-heartedly. You don't compromise on your integrity either. You will always be true to who you are, and because of this, you inspire others to embrace their authentic selves. You're daring, creative and loving. When you shine, it's like you're the brightest star in the room. This year, don't worry too much about the haters or naysayers. Just keep shining your light. It will allow the right people to find you and support you in reaching your goals.