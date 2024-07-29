Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member either seeking work or based here to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Venezuelan/Spanish Chef Sergio Marichales who’s currently freelancing between 3 yachts in the Caribbean, Americas, and Bahamas, whilst also simultaneously managing his own company in Ibiza. He’s been based there for 3 years, and loves it.

What attracted you to the island?

The vibrant atmosphere, the energy, the people, and the endless party scene are what drew me in. I saw the opportunities and possibilities that the island offered, and that's what ultimately convinced me to stay.

What’s your background before yachting?

I have a degree in culinary arts, and I gained experience working in high-end hotels and restaurants around the world like the Ritz-Carlton and St. Mitchell's. But, I always knew that I wanted to pursue yachting.

When/how did you become a superyacht chef?

I grew up in Miami so I always knew about the yachting industry. In 2016 it was just a mixture of the right place, right time. A Colombian captain called me and gave me my first chance. And from there, my yachting career began and I went on to travel the world.

How would you describe your style of cooking?

My cooking involves a lot of fusion, with international influences from my travels and my knowledge gained from all over the world.

Any achievements or special things stick out?

I’ve been featured in many magazines. My degrees and the diplomas that I have achieved. In general, having the opportunity to cook for Elon Musk and royal families in many different situations.

What’s the best thing about your job?

The freedom that it allows. Like the fact one day you could be in Miami and the next you’re the other side of the world in Ibiza, whilst getting paid well! I’m travelling the world going to places many only dream of and for that I’m extremely grateful.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

Being away from home 200+ days of the year, for sure. Trying to find the balance and stability between work and creating a home life.

What’s your favourite thing to cook and why?

My favorite thing to cook hands down has to be seafood. It’s happiness on a plate.

What’s the most memorable/odd guest request you’ve had?

The strangest request was to prepare a shark ceviche, and I noticed a turtle nearby. Seeing the turtle made me feel conflicted, as it broke my heart to think about harming such a majestic creature.

Who in the world would you love to cook for and why?

I actually I had the opportunity to cook for Elon Musk once. I’d love to cook for some of my favourite actors, to showcase my cooking and flavours and have the opportunity to see how they are in real life.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I am currently in a transitional stage. I'm deeply rooted in the luxury hospitality business, and this lifestyle is my way of life. I think I might end up back in Miami.

Any special memories from your time on yachts?

I have plenty! From watching the sunset in Polynesia to encountering Welsh culture in Alaska, to experiencing the vastness of the Arctic, and staying in some of the most exclusive properties worldwide. I particularly remember one unforgettable experience in the Maldives—it was simply incredible.

Any stories, thoughts, or anything else you'd like to share feel free!

I believe that in this industry, if you approach it with integrity and do things the right way, you'll have the most incredible experiences and gain valuable perspectives. Currently, if I'm here with you, it's like having a wild espresso while experiencing a wild night on a Bahamian property!