It's another busy day ahead, one that's perfect for practically anything we're aiming to accomplish. Though, the current planetary vibes are especially useful for intellectual enrichment and brainstorming ideas, as well as conversation and connection. Anyone hosting or attending a social gathering, a public performance, or an important meeting can expect a positive outcome. Business and commerce should also do well. Many folks will be in a friendly, upbeat mood, which should make for pleasant encounters. Toward the evening, the buzzy energy begins to die down, allowing for a restful night.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be interested in picking up a new skill or hobby. For now, stick with options that require minimal investment or commitment.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Make sure that you're clear on what you want; because whatever it is, there's a strong chance that you'll get it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you have something to market or promote, now's the time to put the word out.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Practicing gratitude can aid you in attracting more beauty and goodness into your life.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Reach out to a friend. Your kindness and lighthearted sense of humor can help cheer them up. Too, expect success with a social or networking event.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may receive some recognition for your selflessness and hard work. You're making a difference.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Travelling, teaching, studying, or engaging in your civic duty could help you meet like-minded people and build your community.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The support you receive from others will aid you in your growth and success.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Connect with folks who keep you laughing, learning and inspired. Share your wisdom and warmth with others.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Delegate tasks to others so you can free up your time for other things, like nourishing your body, soul, and your most cherished relationships.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Aim to connect with someone you adore. On another note, a collaborative creative project could be a hit.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Sticking with a manageable routine will make you feel good on the inside and out.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You know how to have a good time. No matter where you go or who you're with, you can find a way to enjoy yourself. You're charming and playful. You're also authentic and trustworthy. You exude good energy, so much so that people often speak highly of you. While you might play hard, you work much harder. Your drive, enthusiasm, and refusal to give up on your goals are what help you to succeed. This year, you're on your way to making something you've been dreaming about come true. Get ready to celebrate!