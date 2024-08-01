Although the Mercury retrograde begins in four days, which will trigger communication issues and misunderstandings, today is a great opportunity to connect with others. Conversation is encouraged, whether it's for business, problem-solving, or heart-centered matters. We'll find that many people will be open to discussions as well as new ideas and concepts, making today particularly beneficial for those of us who work with the public or as a part of a team. Since today also highlights the power of family, it's an excellent time to chat and bond with the people we love.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If your home-related chores are beginning to pile up, now's a good time to take care of them.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A creative idea or hobby may be the source of your joy today. You might find working with your hands to be especially calming or therapeutic.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's an ideal day for handling financial matters. Your timing and decision-making will be spot-on.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can make a positive impact with what you say. Your powerful intuition will help you find the right words.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be choosy about what you say "yes" to today. Try to conserve your time and energy. You need a break.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Reach out to a friend for encouragement or advice. Offer kindness and encouragement where you can as well.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Tune out the distractions and set aside some quiet time so you can complete the tasks on your to-do list.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might benefit from taking a group class or tour. You could end up meeting some interesting people.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Think strategically about your business or finances. Research your options and consider them carefully.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It could take just one conversation to inspire or enlighten you today. Keep an open mind.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If there's a wellness goal you've been working toward, you could get another step closer. Stay the course and make adjustments as needed.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's a great time to let someone know you love them or have a heart-to-heart conversation.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a knack for connecting with people. With your authenticity and openheartedness, you can become friends with just about anyone. You're self-confident and assertive, but you also care about how others feel. Because of this, you often go out of your way to make others feel seen. However, you may need to be mindful of overextending yourself at times and avoid letting others take advantage of your kindness. This year, practice a more hands-off approach with people so that you can have more time for rest and rejuvenation and spend less time doing everyone else's work.