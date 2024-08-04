Today's new moon encourages us to boldly go where we've never been before. We're encouraged to put ourselves out there, shine our lights, share our talents, and fully embrace what makes us special. It's an excellent time to try something new. We can best harness today's planetary power by following the wisdom of our heart. Passion, creativity and authenticity are all emphasised under this moon. However, with the Mercury retrograde beginning on Monday, we should be thoughtful about our decisions. We should keep our standards high and refuse to settle for anything less than what we want.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You could discover a new love, whether it's romance, a passion project, or a creative hobby. Let your heart guide you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's a great day to entertain at home, spruce up your space, or spend time with family. If you're in need of emotional healing, support is within reach.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Conversation and connection could lead to new friends, positive experiences and profitable opportunities.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect success with a money matter. Additionally, if you're ready to make a lifestyle change, there's no time like the present.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Whatever your mission, know that you have a ton of cosmic support behind you. It's your time to shine.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Give yourself permission to stop trying to fix what no longer works. Plan to enjoy some peace and calm today.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

What are your hopes for your future? Today gives you an opportunity to begin making them come true. You might even find a few folks to help you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might be motivated to advance your career or business. Reach out to old friends, colleagues or contacts for leads, references or advice.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Adventure is calling! Take a quick trip or start planning one. Enrolling in a workshop or class could also feed your need to learn and explore.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may feel the urge to make a positive change in your life. Be brave and do what's best for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A new relationship or business partnership may be in development. This could be the start of something good. Too, an existing relationship could be revived or renewed.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you've been feeling overworked or off-balance, today gives you a much-needed reset. You can get your schedule and life back under control.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

No matter what challenges you might be experiencing, you're still able to keep a positive mindset, preferring laughter and joy over gloom and doom. Your cheerful attitude helps you succeed because you refuse to let the bad things get you down. It's no wonder why people look to you for encouragement. You're strong, resilient and self-assured. You're the captain of your ship. This year is ripe for health, wealth and happiness. Set an intention for what you want, and doors will begin to open for you to receive it.