Today is the start of the Mercury retrograde. As such, we can expect significant problems with travel, technology and communication. It might be difficult to get much accomplished during the first half of the day; unexpected issues could arise, and there might be a noticeable decrease in our focus. We should aim to be as flexible as possible to deal with any last-minute hiccups. Toward the evening, the day should become a bit more manageable, as long as we pay attention to the details and stick to the basics.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you've fallen off with your routine, it's a good time to revisit it. Maybe you can make some improvements.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might find the inspiration to revive a creative project or hobby from the past. You could also reconnect with an old love, if you're interested.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There may be issues to work out concerning your home or family, but you should be able to get everyone on the same page.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Double-check what you put in writing and take caution with verbal agreements. Your tech might need an upgrade, too. Update your passwords.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Concerns about money could arise, so make sure you're on top of every penny. You may need to redo your budget or make your dollars stretch.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your judgment could be clouded now, so take your time with decision-making. Give yourself the flexibility to change your mind.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be mentally exhausted. Do what you can to rest and utilize tools that can help you soothe your mind.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Plan to catch up with old friends. It could do your heart some good.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid overpromising on anything, especially when it comes to your work and responsibilities. Be realistic about how much you can do.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're planning to travel, whether you're hopping in a car or on a plane, give yourself enough flexibility to deal with last-minute delays, cancellations or surprises.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Watch out for unplanned expenses or bills. Review your financial plan.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There could be breakdowns in your communication with others. If your message isn't getting through, try again later.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Confident and independent, you know just who you are and what you want out of life. You don't settle for less, nor do you compromise on your integrity or your character. People are often amazed by you because of your larger-than-life personality, your fearlessness in taking risks, and your natural talent. You follow your own heart, but you're also wise enough to never stop learning, although there may be times when you should focus on what's already in front of you instead of searching for more. This year, discernment, dedication and simplicity will be the keys to your success.