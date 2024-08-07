Many of us might find ourselves in an ambitious kind of mood. With the industrious energy that the planets are lending us today, there's much we can accomplish. Though, the planet Mercury is currently stationed retrograde, which means we should be mindful of how much we take on, as it could be easy to become overwhelmed. We should also try to give ourselves and others flexibility with plans, since last-minute issues could arise. Teamwork and clear communication will aid us in reaching our goals and handling any problems we encounter.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

As you go through your day, look for the humor and levity in life where you can. It will serve you well.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Returning to a hobby, passion or activity you loved as a kid could be a source of joy.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Give some extra thought to what you agree to do or take on. Make sure that you have the bandwidth.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

The odds are in your favor when it comes to financial talks or negotiations. It's highly probable that you'll get what you want.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You're a generous person, but you don't always have to be the one to foot the bill. Conserve your coins.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be kind to yourself with your thoughts and words. Your hard work will soon yield the results you want.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you want to make a positive impact on the world, lead by example. Meanwhile, you may receive an unexpected gift from a friend.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The support of a friend could translate into a win or an opportunity for you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of overpromising on what you can actually deliver. Only offer what you can truly afford to give.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Time spent travelling, exploring, or learning for recreational purposes may be just what your mind and body need.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Reconnect with someone you love. Carve out some quality time with them.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It could be beneficial to delegate some of your chores or responsibilities to others. People will show up for you if you're willing to let them.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Wherever you go, you bring the sunshine with you. You're never bored or in a bad mood for long. Even if you're going through a rough time, you still find a way to have fun. And when your friends or family members are upset, you know exactly what to do to cheer them up. You're highly adored by others because of your natural charm and exuberant personality. Even your courage is admirable. This year provides you with the chance to improve your wellness and financial security. Start with small, manageable goals that will help you get closer to what you want.