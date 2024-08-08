The focus for today is on people and relationships, making the timing great for meetings, social gatherings, workshops, and other group activities. With Mercury currently in retrograde, it's also an ideal day for reconnecting with folks from our past, whether it's for business, fun, or a heartfelt exchange. If there's anything we hope to accomplish today, we can do it best through the power of teamwork. The current cosmic weather will also be beneficial for working on relationship issues, making amends, and reconciling.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Meeting with your spouse, client or business partner to discuss plans will prove to be very productive.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're trying to reach a wellness goal, you can make significant progress with your efforts today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Engage with tools or activities that allow you to flex your creative muscles. There's always room for growth.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your emotions may be heavy. Set aside time to nourish yourself and connect with the people who fill your life with love.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A revealing conversation with a key person in your life could be a catalyst for a deeper connection. Too, an influential person may be a big help to you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's a good day for handling financial matters. You should be able to make headway or find a resolution to your liking.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your confidence and feel-good energy help you to stand out and shine. Take a chance on something you want, and you just might succeed.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You need time to yourself. Enjoy a moment of solitude today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your insight could be of help to a friend or someone within your community. You could also receive valuable info from a person within your circle.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Folks may be looking to you for your leadership or expertise, which could result in a profitable opportunity for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Trust yourself. You can accomplish just about anything if you believe that you can do it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Confiding in someone you trust can be good for your well-being.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

People can't help but notice you because you shine like the brightest star in the galaxy. You move through the world fearlessly and uninhibited. For you, the secret to a happy life is doing what you want and having fun while you're at it. Though, you're not all just about fun and games. When it's time to get to work, you jump into action, ready to handle any project or problem that's in front of you. This year, the emphasis is on learning. Get curious about the world around you. Don't be afraid to challenge your way of thinking.