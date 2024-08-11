After the emotional intensity of yesterday, the energy in the atmosphere begins to balance out, making for a more easygoing day. It's the perfect kind of Sunday that's great for leisurely activities, being with friends and family, or taking care of chores around the house. Even romance is strongly supported under today's friendly skies, in addition to helping others and giving back to people in need. Overall, we can expect the current cosmic weather to provide us with a heaping dose of heart-healing, soul-nourishing energy, and experiences that support our well-being.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take today as an opportunity to do something good for your mind and body.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your romantic life is spotlighted. Have fun!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Doing something kind or thoughtful for someone you love can be rewarding for you both.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There could be an opportunity to rekindle a love connection or reignite the spark in an existing relationship. Too, you could find joy in the arts or an entertaining game.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're in the mood to stay home and be in your own little bubble, you're on the right track.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Others will be very open and amenable to you. Use the feel-good energy to socialise, promote your business, or make an offer or a request.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Value the power of alone time. It can benefit you a great deal.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Plan a date with a friend. Reconnect with your community.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be moved to support a humanitarian cause or perhaps one that protects animals and wildlife. You can make a difference.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might suddenly find yourself feeling optimistic about the future. There's much to look forward to and get excited about.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If there are big goals you're aiming to accomplish, you'll be able to secure the resources you need to reach them.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Enjoying an outing or a quick trip with your partner or a close friend can put you in good spirits.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't like constraints or limitations. You want to be free to live your life your way, and you often do. You're unafraid to take chances, whether it's in your career, your love life, or your approach or way of thinking. You view the world with an optimistic outlook. In your relationships with friends and family, you're open-hearted, supportive and affectionate. When you feel your best, you often help others to feel their best, too. This year encourages you to delve inward and take out time to heal. Create a home within yourself.