The early part of the day gives us a tremendous opportunity to get a ton of stuff done, but we may need to keep our egos and insecurities from hindering our progress. We can keep potential drama in check by taking ownership over our own feelings and well-being. On the plus side, we can tap into today's planetary power for courage, determination and strength. A focused, no-nonsense approach will enable us to overcome whatever obstacles we might encounter and successfully handle our responsibilities.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You don't always have to push yourself so hard. Practice moderation.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A collaborative approach will work best today. Team-based projects will also be successful.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It could be easy to get overwhelmed with so much to do. Prioritise what's most important and consider delegating the rest.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Avoid settling or taking shortcuts. Putting more time and care into your choices can ensure a better outcome.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling moody, perhaps it's best to lay low today. Honor your boundaries as well.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you have a lot on your mind, talk to someone you trust about it. Their support could help you in more ways than you might know.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to put a pause on your social life or the amount of time and energy you're giving to others so that you can focus on yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Avoid looking to others for approval or validation because you may not get it. Instead, work on building the confidence you need from within.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need a day off or some extra rest. Do what you can to make one of these options possible.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Helping others can help you, too. It's a reminder that there's still a lot of good in the world and that you're a part of it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Others have their way of doing things, and you have yours; trust yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Make sure you finish what you've already started before you take on something new.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a fighter, and you're always going to win no matter who or what you're up against. While there are times when you need to be more mindful of being overly ambitious or working yourself too hard, you were born to be a leader and a trailblazer. People often admire your talent, courage and inner beauty. You bring something special to your relationships and the world at large. This year, aim to invest more time and energy in improving your emotional well-being. You deserve to be happy.