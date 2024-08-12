Q.— Rosie, tell us about yourself. How did you come to live in Mallorca?
A. — I’m from Vietnam. I wanted to study art when I was 18, but I failed the entrance exam by half a point! My mother told me “Forget about the art thing, it’s not a stable job”. So I studied financial management and marketing, something totally different. I guess a lot of us think we should study something like finance, so it’s easy to find a job, you know? I went into the Vietnamese police and I stayed there until I was 35. But I knew I had to DO something, and get out of my comfort zone. Working in the police department is a dream for many people because it is such a stable job, you have a salary every month and you don’t have much to do, actually! So I took a big risk by leaving.
In Vietnam by the age of 35 you should have a family and children. So my parents couldn’t accept my crazy (to them) decision: to start again from zero at the age of 35 years old. But at that moment, I just thought, if I don’t make a move, then in the next ten years or 20 years, everything will be the same. I won’t learn anything.
Your face shows your inner world
Meet Rosie Nguyen, an artist, originally from Vietnam, now living and working in Mallorca
