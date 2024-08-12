Your face shows your inner world

Q.— Rosie, tell us about yourself. How did you come to live in Mallorca?

A. — I’m from Vietnam. I wanted to study art when I was 18, but I failed the entrance exam by half a point! My mother told me “Forget about the art thing, it’s not a stable job”. So I studied financial management and marketing, something totally different. I guess a lot of us think we should study something like finance, so it’s easy to find a job, you know? I went into the Vietnamese police and I stayed there until I was 35. But I knew I had to DO something, and get out of my comfort zone. Working in the police department is a dream for many people because it is such a stable job, you have a salary every month and you don’t have much to do, actually! So I took a big risk by leaving.

In Vietnam by the age of 35 you should have a family and children. So my parents couldn’t accept my crazy (to them) decision: to start again from zero at the age of 35 years old. But at that moment, I just thought, if I don’t make a move, then in the next ten years or 20 years, everything will be the same. I won’t learn anything.

So I decided to go to Spain! I studied Spanish for a year, and then the pandemic came, and I started painting again. I stayed in Barcelona and did a Fine Art course. Then I moved to Mallorca because the beauty of Mallorca and its thriving art community completely captivated me. I have since met my husband Joan, he is from Mallorca, and we’ve been living here for two years now. And now my mum is happy with what I have done here, that I can live the life that I want, I can do what I love. She’s happy for me.

Q.— So let’s talk about why you chose Spain. Why not another country? Why Europe? It was a big change for you.

A. —Yeah, a big change. I wanted to live in a totally different culture. I had an ex-boyfriend who was Spanish, and he had studied Vietnamese. So I thought if he can do it, so can I!

Photos: Fata Morgana / Courtesy of Rosie Nguyen

Q.— What are the differences you notice between living in Vietnam and living in Mallorca?

A. —In Vietnam, you just need a small amount of money, because everything in Vietnam is cheaper than here. And living in Barcelona or in Mallorca you have to earn much more. So surviving as an artist is quite difficult here. I am very lucky that my husband has supported me whilst I have been establishing myself as an artist and as a teacher.

Q.— So you teach art as well?

A. —Yes, I also give drawing classes and I follow the methodology of the 19th century.

Q.— Tell me about portraits, they make up a great deal of your work.

A. —It can be very emotional for me. Sometimes I can read the face, because in Vietnamese we believe that the eyes are the window of your soul, and your face shows your inner world. So sometimes when I do a portrait, I can read that person. That can move me to tears and I cry because I have read something sad, or a hard part of their life. I think about what I am creating all the time, I put 100% effort into it. I dream about it as well!

Q.— You recently won a Military art competition, congratulations! How many hours did you spend working on your winning piece?

A. —Yeah, I’m very happy that I gained the first prize. I spent more than 100 hours on the painting because it has a lot of details. A really great thing about Mallorca are the opportunities for emerging artists, so many municipalities have competitions and fiestas that you can participate in.

Q.— How have you found it establishing yourself as an artist?

A. —I have learned that I have to take notice of the universe, it sends me signals. I look for opportunities all of the time. Art is only part of the process, I have to do the marketing, find connections, network, look for galleries.

Q.— Do you feel the pressure to find a particular kind of style or are you still experimenting with your expression?

A. —My aim is to capture the realism, then apply love to what I do. I am surrounded by inspiration in the nature and landscape, animals and people of the island.

Rosie with her winning artwork. Photos: Fata Morgana / Courtesy of Rosie Nguyen

Q.— Tell us about your ambitions. What do you want to achieve?

A. —My aim is to keep evolving as an artist, constantly exploring new techniques and themes. And through my artwork, I hope to continue sharing the beauty of Mallorca and the experiences that have shaped me. I hope that I will have more opportunities to collaborate with other artists and contribute to the vibrant art scene here. Mallorca has been transformative on a personal level, providing me with a peaceful and inspiring haven that truly feels like home. Professionally, the support here, coupled with the island’s breathtaking beauty, has significantly influenced my work. So I have had the incredible opportunity to connect with amazing people and grow my artistic career in ways I never imagined possible.

Q.— What would your advice be for people like you, who are doing a job that they know isn’t the thing that they should be doing?

A. —Well in Vietnam, we have a saying. During the challenges, there’s always opportunity, during happy times there’s always risk. So my advice is just do it. When you start doing something, then the opportunities come. If you’re lucky enough, opportunity comes to you. But we should always keep working, keep working, keep thinking, and put our mind to what we want. And then the universe will send all the signals and you can follow your path. Then things will come.

Rosie’s current exhibition, “La Isla con Mirada Oriental de Rosie Nguyen”, is open until August 15th, from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Sala d’exposicions Casal de Cultura Jaume Mir (second floor) at the Palmanyola Festival 2024. You can contact her via Instagram rosienguyen.art.