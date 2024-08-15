It might be a meandering kind of morning, but by the time the afternoon arrives, we should be able to quickly get back on track. Since the planet Mercury is still in retrograde, the second half of the day provides a perfect opportunity to catch up on work, reconnect with people, and revisit projects from the past. If we're in need of some lighthearted vibes, the current cosmic weather should provide them, too. In the meantime, when it comes to handling our responsibilities, a thoughtful and meticulous approach will help us achieve the best results.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might rediscover a passion or something you once loved. This rediscovery might help you with your career.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Learn from the past so that you don't have to repeat it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Reconnect or follow up with folks today. You may uncover an opportunity or some useful information.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Go over your budget and finances. Seek out expert help or advice if necessary.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Give yourself some time to catch up to yourself today. If you need to get work done, the late afternoon will be opportune.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Meditation, journaling or counseling can benefit your emotional well-being. Doing something fun or creative can be good for you, too.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The first half of the day bodes well for socialising or enjoying time with friends. Later, you may be in a mood to be with family or just with yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The timing is ideal for revisiting an ongoing project or one you've worked on in the past. You might glean something new from it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might be inspired to reread a book or rewatch a movie or TV show that provides you with laughs or a sense of hope. Sometimes you need to go back to move forward.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you've been uncertain about something, expect to find the clarity that you need today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It can be helpful to revisit a discussion for the sake of resolving a problem. On another note, there may be an opportunity to renew a contract.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You should find the day useful for catching up on work or chores. Asking your friends for help could aid you in getting more done.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You are one of a kind. You don't follow the crowd. More times than not, you're in a role of leadership. Whatever you do, you have a way of bringing your own flair to it. You often stand out in the crowd because of your fearlessness and authenticity. You're honest, direct and smart. You can hold your own in any situation you encounter. You're also very generous, warmhearted and deeply loyal to the people you hold dear. You'll go above and beyond to take care of your friends and family. This year, take time to enjoy the lighter side of life.