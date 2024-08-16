Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to people in the local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Estelle & Dave Hunt, from South Africa, they’ve been based in Mallorca 10 years. Together they own the famous crew haunt, The Crow’s Nest Restaurant in Cala Major.

What attracted you to the island?

When our youngest son expressed his desire to follow in his brother´s footsteps in the yachting industry in Mallorca, we saw it as the perfect moment to embark on a new chapter in our lives and that was a decade ago.

What do you like about living here?

We adore the climate, reminiscent of South Africa's long summers. The cosmopolitan atmosphere, the ability to work intensely for ten months and then enjoy two months reconnecting with family in South Africa and exploring Europe, are highlights. Moreover, the vibrant mix of people and cultures foster enriching interactions and experiences.

What’s the hardest thing about living in Mallorca?

The greatest challenge we’ve faced living in Mallorca has been mastering the languages. While we can manage daily tasks in Spanish, achieving fluency remains a goal amidst our busy schedule.

Why did you decide to launch a SA restaurant in Mallorca?

Estelle: It stemmed from my lifelong passion for cooking, nurtured since childhood. With a background in the events industry, where entertainment and hospitality were integral, transitioning to culinary pursuits felt natural. Despite lacking formal training initially, I recognised a demand for authentic South African cuisine in Mallorca. Now entering our ninth season with two great chefs assisting us, our restaurant has evolved into a top-rated establishment

Dave: The Crow's Nest is the only South African branded restaurant in Europe. Our menu features a tantalising selection of exotic meats, including crocodile, warthog, zebra, gemsbok and ostrich, which adds a distinctive flair to our offerings. Our guests thoroughly enjoy the flavours and atmosphere that transport them to the heart of South Africa.

Any achievements or special things stick out?

Our greatest achievement has been navigating through the challenges of Covid, thanks to the incredible support of our local community. Surviving such a tumultuous time speaks volumes about our resilience and dedication. Additionally, we take pride in our consisted five-star ratings on Tripadvisor for the third consecutive year, along with high praise on platforms like Google and various social media channels.

What’s the best thing about your job?

The joy of connecting with people and sharing the culture of South Africa with them. We both take pride in delivering memorable experiences and making every moment special for our clients. We find immense satisfaction in seeing our guests leave our restaurant feeling at home and cared for. It’s more than just serving food, it’s about nurturing relationships and genuinely caring for our client´s comfort and satisfaction. We’ve had four wedding proposals and of course towards the end of the year, many of our clients from the rest of Europe make use of our restaurant for the year-end-functions. What a fantastic compliment!

What would you like to do next ?

Interesting question. Maybe have a South African guesthouse or little hotel, who knows. Not glued to any industry and we are known for taking career shifts in a direction where our skills come in handy. What has always been key to us, is the fact that we do things until we stop enjoying it. When it’s time to move on, we always do with great enthusiasm and energy.

If you could have any yacht in the world for a day, which one would you pick? And who would you take onboard?

Motor Yacht Y4H around the bay of Palma. Definitely a good South African Braai on board. Siya Kolisi, Captain of our Springboks. Rafa Nadal, David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Sir Richard Branson, Meryl Street and Jack Nicholson, Nelson Mandela, Lady Di and Ghandi.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to establish a yacht related business in Mallorca?

Firstly, understand your market. Research the local yacht industry thoroughly to understand the demand, competition and the opportunities available in Mallorca. Secondly, networking is key. Establish strong connections within the local yachting community, including yacht owners if possible, charter companies and industry professionals. Thirdly, focus on the customer experience. Whatever you decide to do. Word-of-mouth referrals are extremely powerful. Fourthly, offer a unique service. Differentiate your business by offering unique and authentic services if possible. Adapt and evolve, or die. Cruel but fact. Stay adaptable and open to evolving trends and changes in the industry and of course, lastly - very powerful social media.

Finally where can we find you?

Avenida Joan Miro 275, Cala Mayor – we are located midway on the staircase from Joan Miró to the beach. For reservations : +34 625 293 705