It's a challenging day ahead. It might be difficult to get much done because of how exhausting everything currently seems. However, if we're willing to work patiently and diligently on just a few small tasks at a time, we should be able to make some progress. The current cosmic weather is great for wrapping up unfinished business. It's not so great for starting new projects, multi-tasking, or agreeing to a huge undertaking. Today will help us in identifying what's worth our time and energy and what's not.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

To avoid unnecessary drama, practice discretion with what you say, especially when it comes to trivial matters. Stay focused on what's important.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can't control what others do, but you do have control over your own life. Do what you can to make the most of it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be feeling exhausted by work or your responsibilities. Make time to care for your emotional well-being. Family may be of help.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be mindful of fearing or expecting the worst. Look to your partner or a close friend for a pep talk.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might need to put your social life on pause today so that you can take care of responsibilities related to your work or wellness.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't be so quick to take on new commitments or enter into a partnership agreement. Give yourself some space to relax and enjoy life.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may have ideas or opportunities that you want to pursue, but you need a practical plan on how to do it first.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be afraid to open your heart to others. At the very least, open your mind.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Resolving a problem or an issue with a contract may require you to seek or hire expert help.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plans may not go as expected, but this could be a good thing. It might free your schedule up for something better.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There might be something you want, but it feels like you're getting a "no." Perhaps it concerns a financial matter. Be patient. You'll get a "yes" soon.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're feeling blocked or frustrated, calling on your friends or your community may be helpful in alleviating some of your stress.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You make an excellent strategist, idea person, or problem-solver. It's not enough for you to have a vision; you also put in a lot of time and work to make that vision come true. People trust you because you're genuine and straightforward. Others often seek your advice and leadership because they know that you're going to tell them the truth. You pride yourself on your integrity and stellar track record. People often admire you for your ability to innovate. This year, work on building better habits to support your wellness as well as your work.