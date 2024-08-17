The past few days may have been quite challenging, but today offers us some reprieve. We'll find the vibe to be calm for most of the day, allowing us an opportunity to rest, catch up on household chores, or spend time with the people we love. By the evening, we may find ourselves feeling a bit more energetic, making the latter half of the day perfect for socialising, festivities, and other forms of fun and entertainment. With the planet Mercury still in retrograde, it's a great time to reconnect with friends we've lost touch with.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your ability to improvise will catch people's attention. Your mission today is to motivate or inspire others.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may have an experience today that provides you with a fresh perspective. Perhaps it will help you rediscover your life's mission.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're feeling moody, be gentle with yourself. The gloomy vibes should be temporary. A day trip or outing could clear your head.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might unexpectedly make a new friend. It could turn out to be a long-lasting connection.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Finish up any leftover work that you have early in the day so you can spend quality time with someone you adore later.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Fun and romance are on the menu, which means it should be an enjoyable day ahead. Prioritising joy can give you the fuel you need for everything else.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be ready to move on from something that happened in the past. Focus on the good happening here and now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Consider meeting up with folks early in the day, perhaps for a matinee or brunch, while you still have the energy. By the evening, you'll probably be in full-on hermit mode.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Try to be selective about what you say "yes" to today. If you're feeling iffy about something, do your research.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Go with the flow as much as possible. See where the day takes you. You might discover something worthwhile.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Give yourself the space to recharge your batteries earlier in the day. Come later, you'll be ready for anything!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's a good day for volunteering or giving back to your community. There's a lot of good that you can do.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

When you set a goal, you shoot for the stars. You set the bar high for yourself, and you always do your best to reach or surpass it. Because of your dedication, you often achieve success. Even if you fail, you know how to turn it into a win, although you may need to go easier on yourself whenever you miss your mark. In this lifetime, you're learning how to appreciate yourself, regardless of your wins or losses. This year may push you to find a better balance between work and play. Make your health and well-being your primary focus.