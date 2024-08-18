Today encourages us to embrace spontaneity and expect the unexpected. Since there could be last-minute changes that arise, we should keep plans flexible or have a backup option available in case they fall through. We may need to be extra mindful of issues with tech, travel or communication as well. Outside-the-box thinking will be useful for finding fixes. On a more positive note, the day is excellent for creative, inspiring or offbeat entertainment. It's also a great day for enjoying time with friends or participating in group events.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Plan to do something entertaining with friends. Just make sure that you don't unexpectedly blow your budget.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It may be necessary to deal with a family- or home-related matter. A cool head will prevail.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A last-minute trip or adventure may be just what your heart and soul need.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might find folks weird or off-putting today. Usually, this is a sign that you need some time to yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Reach out to folks you haven't seen or heard from in some time. They'll be very happy to reconnect.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's time to stop overthinking a decision. Take action instead.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A date with a friend may need to be rescheduled. However, this will leave more time for you to spend with yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Now may not be the best time to move forward with an important plan or decision. You need more time to figure it out.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of saying something that you can't take back. Opt for a more diplomatic or heartfelt approach.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't overcomplicate your life by doing more than what's necessary right now. Just stick to the basics.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Plan to spend a romantic evening with your partner or some one-on-one time with your best friend.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If there are tasks or chores that you've yet to complete, today's a good day to finish them. You can get a lot done.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Following your heart and trusting your instincts is essential. You are confident and self-assured, and no matter what, you're going to do things your way. Others don't seem to mind because of your generosity, warmth and charisma. While you can easily make friends, fully opening up your heart to someone requires a lot of trust. You shine the brightest when pursuing your passions or doing what you love. You're either 100% into something, or you're not. You're really not the type to do anything half-heartedly. Your sincerity is what makes you stand out. This year, partnership and your connections to others will play a key role in your success.